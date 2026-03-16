SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM is Hughes Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 21.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $134,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPTM opened at $80.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

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