SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Short Interest Up 40.4% in February

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,840,142 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the February 12th total of 1,310,185 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,247,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,247,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPTL stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,137,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,954,000 after buying an additional 8,902,135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,589,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,882,000 after buying an additional 2,639,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,239,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,723 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,397,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,110,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,261 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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