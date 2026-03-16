SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Short Interest Up 40.4% in February

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,840,142 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the February 12th total of 1,310,185 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,247,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,247,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5%
SPTL stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.
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