SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,457 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%
BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
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