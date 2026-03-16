SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,457 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.