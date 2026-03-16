Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) vs. Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Critical Analysis

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Southwest Airlines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.77 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.67 Southwest Airlines $28.06 billion 0.68 $441.00 million $0.84 46.15

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saker Aviation Services and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southwest Airlines 4 9 8 0 2.19

Southwest Airlines has a consensus target price of $47.34, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services N/A -4.66% -4.33% Southwest Airlines 1.57% 6.18% 1.72%

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Saker Aviation Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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