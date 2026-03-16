SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.54. 44,540,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 27,281,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 2.65.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $685,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,705,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,069.44. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Majid Emami sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $480,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 565,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,810.08. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 460,922 shares of company stock worth $5,199,073 over the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 219,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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