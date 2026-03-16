Soleno Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,314 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical volume of 2,540 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,312,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,662,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 854,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,260,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

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Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 359,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.59 and a beta of -3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

Key Soleno Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still rate the shares favorably — SLNO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” which could limit downside if the underlying business and trial program remain intact. Analyst Consensus

Analysts still rate the shares favorably — SLNO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” which could limit downside if the underlying business and trial program remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Lead‑plaintiff deadline set for May 5, 2026; the alleged class period runs from March 26, 2025 through November 4, 2025 — investors with holdings in that window have until then to seek appointment. This is procedural but important for potential future litigation outcomes. Lawsuit Filing & Deadline

Lead‑plaintiff deadline set for May 5, 2026; the alleged class period runs from March 26, 2025 through November 4, 2025 — investors with holdings in that window have until then to seek appointment. This is procedural but important for potential future litigation outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Class action filed alleging material misstatements/omissions regarding Soleno’s Phase 3 DCCR program — if plaintiffs prevail, the company could face significant financial exposure and reputational damage, creating near‑term downside risk. Class Action Allegations

Class action filed alleging material misstatements/omissions regarding Soleno’s Phase 3 DCCR program — if plaintiffs prevail, the company could face significant financial exposure and reputational damage, creating near‑term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Robbins Geller, Kaplan Fox, Schall, DJS, Rosen and others) have issued notices encouraging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status — the proliferation of firms amplifies media attention and selling pressure. Law Firm Notices

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Further Reading

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