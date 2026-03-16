Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.50. Solaris Resources shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 15,146 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solaris Resources from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

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Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Resources

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company’s flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

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