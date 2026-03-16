Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $74.00. 16,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 8,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Soitec Trading Up 9.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

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Soitec Company Profile

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Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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