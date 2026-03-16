SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Holdings Lifted by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

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SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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