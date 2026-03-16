SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Holdings Lifted by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KBW flagged SoFi’s stablecoin partnership with Mastercard as a “significant development,” highlighting strategic fintech partnerships that could expand product reach and fees despite KBW’s current Underperform rating. KBW Highlights SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Mastercard Stablecoin Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights SoFi’s 2026 outlook that calls for improving margins as the company scales — a direct earnings driver that supports higher profitability per dollar of revenue. SOFI’s 2026 Outlook Indicates Stronger Margins to Support Growth
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi announced monthly distributions for its SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA), underscoring traction in its asset/ETF business and recurring-fee revenue potential. SoFi Announces Monthly Distributions on $THTA (10.00%)
- Positive Sentiment: Several outlets (Yahoo/Zacks/Fool) reiterate the bullish case — digital banking demand, Galileo volume, refinancing tailwinds and positive EPS revisions — arguing the recent share weakness creates a longer-term opportunity. 2 Reasons We Love SoFi (SOFI)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Upstart’s pursuit of a bank charter highlights why owning a deposit franchise (as SoFi has) can be a structural advantage — useful background but not new company-specific upside. Why Upstart’s Bank Charter Bet Could Change Everything (SOFI)
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-action notes: routine market-coverage pieces report modest intraday gains versus broader weakness — short-term noise rather than a catalyst. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Advances While Market Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Barchart and other coverage flag valuation concerns and the risk of dilutive capital raises — key downside risks that have pressured the stock after a multi-month decline. SoFi Stock Outlook: Can SoFi Technologies Recover After a 30% Drop?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
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