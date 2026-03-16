SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 269,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 303,002 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.6425.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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SMC Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 19.41%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

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SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

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