Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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