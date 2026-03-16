Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF $SPUC Stake Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 4.67% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

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Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

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