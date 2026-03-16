Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stock Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $46,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Barclays lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.36.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $186.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $205.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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