Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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