Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
SLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of SLN stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.
The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.
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