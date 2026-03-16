SiBone $SIBN Shares Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,902 shares during the quarter. SiBone comprises about 2.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiBone were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of SiBone in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SiBone in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SiBone in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SiBone by 198.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in SiBone in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,847.20. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 93,475 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,432,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,733.08. This represents a 14.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 231,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,805 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SiBone from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiBone

SiBone Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of SiBone stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.55. SiBone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SiBone Profile

(Free Report)

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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