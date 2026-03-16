Short Interest in VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Declines By 17.3%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 63,022 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 12th total of 76,214 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.9 days.

VusionGroup Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of SRBEF stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. VusionGroup has a 12 month low of $127.45 and a 12 month high of $319.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of VusionGroup to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VusionGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VusionGroup Ltd is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital media network infrastructure for enterprise environments. The company develops and delivers integrated hardware and software platforms that enable organizations to deploy, manage, and monitor digital signage and IPTV networks. VusionGroup’s offerings are designed to support real-time content distribution, dynamic scheduling, remote diagnostics, and centralized control across multisite deployments.

Key products include a cloud-enabled content management system, networked media players, display hardware, and supporting software tools that facilitate seamless content creation and playback.

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