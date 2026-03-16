Short Interest in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Rises By 55.5%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 241,392 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 12th total of 155,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.08. 615,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,586,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,856,000 after purchasing an additional 558,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,441,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,325,000 after buying an additional 277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,863,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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