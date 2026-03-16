Short Interest in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Expands By 33.7%

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,727,903 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 12th total of 18,497,294 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,801,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,801,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 145.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.00. 7,697,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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