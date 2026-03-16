Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Increases By 31.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,671 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 12th total of 6,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

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Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

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Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates upper-upscale and upscale hotels under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. The company focuses on branded lodging properties in leisure-oriented and coastal markets, partnering with leading hotel operators to deliver consistent guest experiences and stable income streams. Its portfolio is geographically concentrated in the Southeastern United States, where tourism and travel demand support sustainable occupancy levels and growth potential.

Originally formed as a private REIT in 2012, Sotherly Hotels transitioned to a publicly traded company in December 2017, listing its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker SOHOO.

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