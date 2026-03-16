Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Expands By 19.9%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 588,548 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 490,731 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Trading Up 6.1%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silo Pharma by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silo Pharma by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silo Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,160. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Silo Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

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Silo Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and related synthetic therapies. Headquartered in New York City, the company applies proprietary chemistry and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance candidates that address critical unmet needs across oncology, neurology and mental health.

The company’s preclinical and early-stage clinical pipeline comprises several programs that explore serotonin receptor modulators, synthetic analogs of classic psychoactive compounds and neuroprotective agents.

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