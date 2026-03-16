Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Expands By 19.9%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 588,548 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 490,731 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SILO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma
Silo Pharma Trading Up 6.1%
Shares of Silo Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,160. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Silo Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and related synthetic therapies. Headquartered in New York City, the company applies proprietary chemistry and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance candidates that address critical unmet needs across oncology, neurology and mental health.
The company’s preclinical and early-stage clinical pipeline comprises several programs that explore serotonin receptor modulators, synthetic analogs of classic psychoactive compounds and neuroprotective agents.
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