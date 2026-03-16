Short Interest in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Declines By 24.5%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 817,718 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 1,082,598 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,185,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,185,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,982.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,252. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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