Short Interest in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) Decreases By 14.8%

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,410 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 8,697 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDAC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Rising Dragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RDAC) is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in November 2020 to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising funds aimed at financing acquisitions and related transaction expenses.

Rising Dragon Acquisition focuses on identifying high-growth opportunities in Asia, targeting sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer products.

Further Reading

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