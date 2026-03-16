Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Increases By 25.6%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,664,106 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 12th total of 2,917,908 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in QuinStreet by 1,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,136,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,107 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 161.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 580,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 358,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,107,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,114. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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