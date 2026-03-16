Short Interest in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Decreases By 16.1%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 322 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 384 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RINF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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