Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Rises By 28.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 605,113 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 471,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $1,839,187.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,467.04. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.7%

PIPR traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.88. 138,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $202.91 and a 12-month high of $380.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Piper Sandler Companies shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.