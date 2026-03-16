Short Interest in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Declines By 26.2%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,935 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 12th total of 43,246 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 230,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 28,433.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

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PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUNI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.60. 349,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,636. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

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PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

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