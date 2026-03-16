Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Decreases By 22.7%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,222,547 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 1,580,950 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,078.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,078.4 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of PEGRF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group plc is a UK‐based infrastructure and environmental services company, best known for its water and wastewater operations in the south‐west of England and its waste management and recycling businesses across the United Kingdom. Through its regulated water utility subsidiary, South West Water, Pennon provides drinking water supply, sewage collection and treatment, and sewerage services to residential, industrial and commercial customers in Cornwall, Devon and parts of Dorset and Somerset.

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