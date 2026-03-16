Short Interest in Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI) Rises By 20.7%

Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,064 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 46,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pelican Acquisition Stock Performance

PELI traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 353,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Pelican Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pelican Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pelican Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,628,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Pelican Acquisition by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 578,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pelican Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 461,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,700,000.

About Pelican Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Pelican Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker PELI. Founded in 2021, the firm completed its initial public offering in July 2021 and holds its capital in trust pending the completion of a business combination. The company’s charter permits a merger, stock exchange, asset purchase or other similar transactions with one or more operating businesses.

The SPAC is focused on identifying opportunities in technology-driven sectors, including software, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and related fields.

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