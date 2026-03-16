Short Interest in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK) Rises By 37.6%

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,052 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 12th total of 10,212 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

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Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TRFK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,900. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes. TRFK was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

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