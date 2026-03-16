Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Declines By 14.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,285,465 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 9,700,852 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,677,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,677,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

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Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $12.34 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

In other news, SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz sold 14,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $196,191.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $432,537.60. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jordan Neeser sold 17,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $226,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,060.40. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,912 shares of company stock worth $4,301,921. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

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