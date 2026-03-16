Short Interest in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Decreases By 16.4%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,390 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 11,233 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA LOUP traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $72.45. 5,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers. LOUP was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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