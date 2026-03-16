Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expands By 46.7%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,895,383 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 12th total of 8,110,923 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,979,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,979,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.0%

HTGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $19.67.

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Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Hercules Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Paramjeet K. Randhawa acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,096.80. This trade represents a 18.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Meyer purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 448,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,764.49. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,015 shares of company stock worth $1,749,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,671,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 353,092 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,382,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 209,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

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