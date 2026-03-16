Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Declines By 32.7%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,971,026 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 10,350,892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,329,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,329,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
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