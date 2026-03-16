Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Declines By 32.7%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,971,026 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 10,350,892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,329,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,329,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

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Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 13,275,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,811,000 after buying an additional 1,752,324 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,666,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 187,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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