Short Interest in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Declines By 15.9%

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,406 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 2,860 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

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Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Global X CleanTech ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $58.83. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48. Global X CleanTech ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

Global X CleanTech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2802 per share. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

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