Short Interest in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Drops By 41.6%

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,501 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 12th total of 11,131 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 178,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 54,881.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,052,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,436 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLSP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 356,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,146. The company has a market capitalization of $584.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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