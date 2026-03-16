Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Declines By 14.7%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,461,058 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 2,885,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,192,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,192,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $815,628.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,348,036.04. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,701. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,286. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 210,121.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 359,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $89.92 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 1.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

View Our Latest Report on FORM

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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