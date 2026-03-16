Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declines By 16.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 811,591 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 12th total of 974,923 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CIBR opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

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