Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Declines By 40.5%

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 92,310 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 12th total of 155,264 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 271,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,331. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.