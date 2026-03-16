Short Interest in FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Declines By 31.9%

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 311,527 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 12th total of 457,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Nexus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGNX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

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FG Nexus Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of FG Nexus stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. FG Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FGNX. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on FG Nexus from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FGNX

About FG Nexus

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

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