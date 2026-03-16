Short Interest in FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Declines By 31.9%

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 311,527 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 12th total of 457,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Nexus
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGNX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
FG Nexus Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of FG Nexus stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. FG Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on FGNX
About FG Nexus
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.
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