Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Drops By 19.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 12th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFILF opened at $4.19 on Monday. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

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DFI Retail Group Company Profile

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DFI Retail Group is a pan-Asian retailer operating a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty outlets, and home furnishings businesses. Formerly known as Dairy Farm International, the company traces its roots to Hong Kong in the 19th century and today is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. DFI Retail Group’s ordinary shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol DFILF.

The company’s supermarket and hypermarket division comprises a range of household names, including Wellcome and Market Place by Jasons in Hong Kong, Giant and Mercató in Southeast Asia, Cold Storage in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Hero Market in Indonesia.

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