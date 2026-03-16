Short Interest in CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Declines By 24.2%

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 192,184 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 12th total of 253,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 143,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CID Holdco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIC. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CID Holdco in the second quarter valued at $112,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in CID Holdco during the second quarter worth $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CID Holdco during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CID Holdco by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter.

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CID Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of DAIC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,441. CID Holdco has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CID Holdco ( NASDAQ:DAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAIC

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

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