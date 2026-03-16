Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 14.9%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,128 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 12th total of 54,204 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

CFBK opened at $28.53 on Monday. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

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CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFBK

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

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