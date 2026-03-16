Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Increases By 24.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 126,757 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 12th total of 101,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.8 days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $19.18 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

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Borregaard ASA Company Profile

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Borregaard ASA is a Norway-based advanced biorefinery company specializing in sustainable, wood-based solutions. Leveraging proprietary technologies, it produces a range of high-value products derived from lignocellulosic raw materials, including specialty cellulose, lignin derivatives, bioethanol, vanillin and fine chemicals. These offerings serve diverse industries such as construction, agriculture, personal care, food and pharmaceuticals, where they function as binders, dispersants, stabilizers and flavoring agents.

Founded in 1889 with the establishment of a pulp mill on the Glomma River in Sarpsborg, Borregaard has evolved from a traditional paper and pulp producer into a pioneer of bio-based materials.

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