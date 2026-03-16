Short Interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Rises By 41.7%

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,351,264 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 3,776,473 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,577,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,577,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,559.00 and a beta of 0.92. Appian has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

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Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on Appian in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Appian in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

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Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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