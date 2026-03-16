Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STTK. Wedbush raised their target price on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $5.99 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $7,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company’s lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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