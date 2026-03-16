Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,614,672 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 1,369,172 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322,934.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322,934.4 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

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Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

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Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. is a China‐based healthcare company and a core subsidiary of Fosun International. The company operates across drug manufacturing, distribution and retail services, and health management. Its product portfolio includes generic and proprietary small‐molecule drugs, bio‐pharmaceuticals, vaccines and traditional Chinese patent medicines. Through integrated R&D capabilities and strategic partnerships, Fosun Pharmaceutical pursues innovation across therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic and infectious diseases.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment encompasses chemical pharmaceuticals, Chinese patent medicines and biological products, while the distribution arm manages one of the largest drug distribution networks in China, supplying hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies.

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