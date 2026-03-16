Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 1.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Sensata Technologies worth $35,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,174,000 after acquiring an additional 346,547 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,352,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,408,000 after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,606,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 180.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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