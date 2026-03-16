SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.55. SEALSQ shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 7,957,323 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAES. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

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SEALSQ Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEALSQ by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEALSQ by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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