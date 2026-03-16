Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,281,388 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 12th total of 1,858,875 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 992,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 992,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

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Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $252.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 36.70%.Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,954.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

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Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

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