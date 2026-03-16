Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4%

SAIC opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.31. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

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Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Reagan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,501,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,920,000 after acquiring an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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